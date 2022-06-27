Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Shares of GREE opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Greenidge Generation by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.