Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE GTN opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

