Gravity Finance (GFI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,122.00

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $575,995.70 and approximately $1,122.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00180899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

