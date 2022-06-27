Govi 24-Hour Volume Hits $132,676.00 (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Govi has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $132,676.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,325,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

