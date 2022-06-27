Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $28.11. 29,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

