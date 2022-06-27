Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $208.00

Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Crypto Alliance has traded 250.7% higher against the dollar. Global Crypto Alliance has a total market capitalization of $56,441.28 and approximately $208.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. Global Crypto Alliance’s official message board is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance . The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Crypto Alliance is gcalliance.io . Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

