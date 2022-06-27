Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given New GBX 740 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 620 ($7.59) to GBX 740 ($9.06) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 600 ($7.35) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.10) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $664.00.

Glencore stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

