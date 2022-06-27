Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

