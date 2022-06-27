Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($98.95) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($69.79) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ETR:GXI opened at €65.70 ($69.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €53.45 ($56.26) and a 12 month high of €99.40 ($104.63).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

