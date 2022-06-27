GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from GDI Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get GDI Property Group alerts:

About GDI Property Group (Get Rating)

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.