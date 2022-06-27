Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.36. 1,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.67. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

