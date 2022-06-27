GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.0182

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. GameCredits has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $66,807.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00272806 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003359 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,988,313 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.