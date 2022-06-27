FUNToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.55 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $85.42 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.43 or 0.99933199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars.

