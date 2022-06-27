Function X (FX) Price Up 34.1% This Week

Function X (FX) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Function X has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $90.50 million and $3.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.15 or 0.99993771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00039330 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.