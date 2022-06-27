Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 4.5%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 51,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,645,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $4,626,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

