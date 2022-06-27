Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 4.5%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 51,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,645,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
A number of analysts recently commented on FRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $4,626,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
