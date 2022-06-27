Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,347,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,600,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

