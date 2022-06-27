Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

