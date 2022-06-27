Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $649.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $741.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

