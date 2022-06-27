Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $150.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

