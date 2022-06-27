Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 229 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $887.30.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $748.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $775.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $896.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

