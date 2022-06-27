Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,159 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $136.75 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

