Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

