Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $15.52 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

EL opened at $269.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.31. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.