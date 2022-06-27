Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
T stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.
Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
