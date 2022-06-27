Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 40,937 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,937 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

