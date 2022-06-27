Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 1,274 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 29.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 34.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $150.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.19. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.44 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

