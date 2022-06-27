Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

