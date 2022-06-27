Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.50. 2,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 859,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -39.54.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $622,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,971.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,218.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,359 shares of company stock worth $43,919,782. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

