First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Shares of FFMR stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. First Farmers Financial has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98.

About First Farmers Financial (Get Rating)

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

