First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Shares of FFMR stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. First Farmers Financial has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98.
About First Farmers Financial (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Farmers Financial (FFMR)
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.