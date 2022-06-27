First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 35,608 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,608 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.05. 4,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

