First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

BATS EMGF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,398 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.