First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 3.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,865,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,435,000.

BATS IYJ traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.86. 70,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.48.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

