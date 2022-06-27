First Citizens Financial Corp Has $903,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 824,787 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72.

