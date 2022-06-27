Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of Finning International stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. Finning International has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

