Financial Survey: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) vs. Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

78.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.17 $388.09 million $4.35 20.95 Ladder Capital $357.85 million 3.95 $56.52 million $0.60 18.38

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 23.66% 35.97% 7.47% Ladder Capital 18.52% 4.08% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lamar Advertising and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ladder Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus price target of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Lamar Advertising pays out 110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Ladder Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.