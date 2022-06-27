Financial Comparison: Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) vs. Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tripadvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Blockchain and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Tripadvisor -9.80% -12.01% -4.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Blockchain and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tripadvisor 2 3 3 0 2.13

Applied Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 598.01%. Tripadvisor has a consensus target price of $32.22, indicating a potential upside of 66.78%. Given Applied Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.68, meaning that its stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Blockchain and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Tripadvisor $902.00 million 2.99 -$148.00 million ($0.73) -26.47

Applied Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tripadvisor.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats Tripadvisor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.