Financial Analysis: Root (ROOT) vs. Its Rivals

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Root to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Root alerts:

52.0% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Root has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Root and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 399 2399 2425 88 2.41

Root currently has a consensus target price of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 300.53%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Root and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.67 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.27

Root’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Root and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% Root Competitors -2.45% 2.11% 0.40%

Summary

Root competitors beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.