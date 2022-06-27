FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FedEx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 14.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 108.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.95.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $242.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

