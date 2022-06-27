Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.46. 34,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.59 and its 200-day moving average is $353.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $322.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

