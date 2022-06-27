Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 40,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 530,881 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.