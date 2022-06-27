Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,508 shares of company stock worth $1,506,875. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 116,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 169.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 62.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 70.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.