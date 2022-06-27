ExclusiveCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $126.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $204,296.23 and approximately $126.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

