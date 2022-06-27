Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,545,819.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.78.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

