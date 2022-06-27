Etho Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $85,314.00 (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Etho Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Etho Protocol has a total market cap of $191,782.72 and approximately $85,314.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etho Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etho Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.66 or 0.05773282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00080213 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Etho Protocol Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,585,788 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,086 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Etho Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etho Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etho Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etho Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etho Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.