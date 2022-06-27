Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (AAL, AFX, AIRC, AIXA, ALGT, ALK, ALV, AOTVF, AVB, AYI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 27th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $13.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €156.00 ($164.21) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $59.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($36.84) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $150.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €264.00 ($277.89) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90.

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.15.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $260.00 to $212.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $241.00 to $211.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $45.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.25 to C$63.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,250 ($39.81). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $170.00 to $142.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.12). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target cut by Cormark to C$10.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by Cormark to C$10.00. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $56.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 600 ($7.35). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.50 ($44.74) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $100.00 to $99.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $84.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.29). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $342.00 to $273.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 710 ($8.70) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $328.00 to $339.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $298.00 to $320.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$32.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €82.20 ($86.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €51.00 ($53.68) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €64.00 ($67.37) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €30.00 ($31.58) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,250 ($39.81). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($77.89) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €70.00 ($73.68) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €71.00 ($74.74) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €670.00 ($705.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €63.00 ($66.32) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $90.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 340 ($4.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $221.00 to $178.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $315.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $56.00 to $45.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $102.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$63.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $182.00 to $174.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price cut by Daiwa Capital Markets from $87.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $59.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.00 ($105.26) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $48.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $58.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $350.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $25.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was given a $11.00 target price by analysts at Northland Securities.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 650 ($7.96). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $260.00 to $207.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $45.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $15.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.50 ($21.58) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €160.00 ($168.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $138.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $47.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €60.00 ($63.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €40.00 ($42.11) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €25.00 ($26.32) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

