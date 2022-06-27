Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,325.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMVHF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.99) to GBX 2,430 ($29.76) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.52) to GBX 2,060 ($25.23) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.83) to GBX 2,235 ($27.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.72) to GBX 2,200 ($26.95) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of GMVHF opened at $16.50 on Monday. Entain has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.