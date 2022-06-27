ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 211.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 651,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

