Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.86. 11,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

