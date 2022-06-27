Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Down to $32.76

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $31.57. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 564 shares trading hands.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 882,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

