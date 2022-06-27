Ellipsis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (EPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $120.90 million and $1.96 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

